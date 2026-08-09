ACG Air Deschutz+ Sandals

Super bequeme Sandalen
Stefan_Kohl1988
Ich trage 42 in den Airforce Air. 42,5 passt genau richtig. Sind super bequem. Treppen laufen kein Problem.
From city hikes to canyon trails and long walks on the beach, the Nike ACG Air Deschutz + is built to get you places. Its classic '90s look is paired with a rugged outdoor-inspired design made from quick-drying materials with plush cushioning. Strap in and let the elements of nature shape your character.
ACG Air Deschutz+
NOT YOUR BASIC SANDAL.
From city hikes to canyon trails and long walks on the beach, the Nike ACG Air Deschutz + is built to get you places. Its classic '90s look is paired with a rugged outdoor-inspired design made from quick-drying materials with plush cushioning. Strap in and let the elements of nature shape your character.
This product was designed and tested in Oregon, USA. The state's vast wilderness and climate served as inspiration for the sandal's look and purpose.
Nike Air unit in the heel gives you cushioning for those wet and rocky adventures.
Whether you're splashing in creeks or hopping boulders, the quick-drying materials in the upper and sticky rubber outsole keep you ready for the outdoors. Hook-and-loop straps let you quickly personalise your fit to match the day's adventures.
Ready to conquer or escape the urban landscape, Nike All Conditions Gear outfits you in modern wear that tackles the elements. Windproof and waterproof fabrics and breathable technologies keep you covered, while next-level design equips you with versatile storage and style options.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
4.7 stars
Super bequeme Sandalen
Stefan_Kohl1988
Ich trage 42 in den Airforce Air. 42,5 passt genau richtig. Sind super bequem. Treppen laufen kein Problem.
Balázs107341634
Nagyon eltalálta a nike a szandált, többféle terepen közlekedem, eddig kiválóan teljesített. Könnyen kezelhető, tisztítása egyszerű. Nekem alapból a 46-os méret kell, de ebből egy számmal kisebbet rendeltem, ennek ellenére kiváló és jól illeszkedik a bokához és tartja!
Mal taillé
laurentt499682455
La Senda est mal taillée, on perd environ 1 cm au niveau du talon qui n’est pas réglable
ACG Air Deschutz+