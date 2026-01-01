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Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Football Gloves
€ 24,99
Battle through bad weather with the Therma-FIT Academy gloves. They're built with warm material that helps keep the cold out so you can stay focused on your game. Textured palms help you grip the ball better for quick restarts and throw-ins.
- Colour Shown: Black/Off-White/Off-White
- Style: IQ0663-011
Nike Academy
€ 24,99
Battle through bad weather with the Therma-FIT Academy gloves. They're built with warm material that helps keep the cold out so you can stay focused on your game. Textured palms help you grip the ball better for quick restarts and throw-ins.
Benefits
- Nike Therma-FIT technology helps manage your body's natural heat to help keep you warm in cold-weather conditions.
- Flexible cuffs stretch for a secure fit.
Product Details
- 68% polyester/20% nylon/9% silicone/3% elastane
- Hand-wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Off-White/Off-White
- Style: IQ0663-011
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike Academy
€ 24,99