triangle, start, resume, beginVideo
 
image 1 of 6
Nike Academy+ Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts - Mineral Slate/Summit White/Black

Recycled Materials

Nike Academy+

Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts

29% off
Mineral Slate/Summit White/Black
Hot Lava/Black/Black
Select SizeSize Guide

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

Own the field with these sweat-wicking football shorts. Built to feel smooth, lightweight and breathable, they feature mesh side panels to provide extra airflow.


  • Colour Shown: Mineral Slate/Summit White/Black
  • Style: IF2551-382

Nike Academy+

29% off

Own the field with these sweat-wicking football shorts. Built to feel smooth, lightweight and breathable, they feature mesh side panels to provide extra airflow.

Product Details

  • Elastic waistband with drawcord
  • Zip pockets
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Mineral Slate/Summit White/Black
  • Style: IF2551-382

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (184cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (1)

4 stars

  • Shorts

    AngelO338935233

    I like them they are comfy and they have pockets which are great. I wore them for soccer and to go out so they can be used for both.

Nike Academy+ Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts

Nike Academy+

29% off

Complete the look

Item 3 of 8