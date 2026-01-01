image 1 of 9
Nike Academy
Backpack (Medium, 24L)
€ 37,99
With a durable design, the Nike Academy Backpack is built to help withstand whatever matchday throws your way. It features multiple compartments to help keep your gear secure and easily accessible.
- Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/Black/White
- Style: IO0915-410
Nike Academy
€ 37,99
With a durable design, the Nike Academy Backpack is built to help withstand whatever matchday throws your way. It features multiple compartments to help keep your gear secure and easily accessible.
Benefits
- Updated coated bottom helps provide wet weather protection and added durability.
- Wet/dry compartment helps keep gear clean and organised.
- Side pockets hold a water bottle or other small essentials.
- Sleeve that holds up to a 15" laptop.
Product Details
- 46cm H x 30cm W x 18cm D (approx.)
- 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/Black/White
- Style: IO0915-410
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Academy.
Nike Academy
€ 37,99