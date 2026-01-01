Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT UV Protection High-Rise Pleated Skirt

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

€ 109,99

Earn your calm with Nike 24.7. Made for intentional recovery and everyday prep, this sweat-wicking skirt gives you room to move. It's made from our lightweight and tailored PerfectStretch fabric for a polished look that's built for life in motion.

Optimise your downtime

With Nike 24.7, comfort is the flex. Designed to support you before and after your workout, these performance-inspired essentials let you own every moment.

Stay Dry

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.