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Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT UV Trousers - Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey

Recycled Materials

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

Men's Dri-FIT UV Trousers

€ 139,99
Select SizeSize Guide

This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres

Made for all-day comfort, our PerfectStretch fabric has four-way stretch and a polished look. These classic-fit trousers put it to good use, adding two full-length pleats for a roomy feel and a locker loop for easy hanging.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Style: IF2123-010

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

€ 139,99

Made for all-day comfort, our PerfectStretch fabric has four-way stretch and a polished look. These classic-fit trousers put it to good use, adding two full-length pleats for a roomy feel and a locker loop for easy hanging.

Sweat-wicking technology

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

Secure Storage

A hidden zip pocket inside the right-hand pocket fits most phones. A mesh drop-in pocket on the left side can hold small essentials. All pockets are stitched down inside to prevent shifting throughout the day.

More benefits

  • Elastic waistband and belt loops provide a secure fit.
  • Back right-hand pocket features zip closure.
  • This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good-quality sun cream is recommended.

Product Details

  • Signature locker loop on wearer's left waistband seam
  • Front zip with hook-and-bar fastener
  • Body: 100% polyester Pocket bags: 86% polyester/14% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Style: IF2123-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6'0" (183cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Full length: falls below the ankle
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Great look and fit!

    BrianB636343972

    My wife and daughter complimented me so fast when I tried them on I purchased another pair in a different color…..

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT UV Trousers

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

€ 139,99

Complete the look

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