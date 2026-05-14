Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT Loose-Fit Chino Trousers

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

€ 119,99

Made for all-day comfort, our PerfectStretch fabric has four-way stretch and a polished look. These loose-fit chinos put it to good use, adding plenty of storage and a locker loop for easy hanging.

Sweat-wicking technology

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

Six-pocket design

A hidden zip pocket inside the right-hand pocket fits most phones. A mesh drop-in pocket on the left side can hold small essentials. All pockets are stitched down inside to prevent shifting throughout the day.