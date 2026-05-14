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Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT Loose-Fit Chino Trousers - Black/Dark Smoke Grey

Recycled Materials

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

Men's Dri-FIT Loose-Fit Chino Trousers

€ 119,99
Select SizeSize Guide

This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres

Made for all-day comfort, our PerfectStretch fabric has four-way stretch and a polished look. These loose-fit chinos put it to good use, adding plenty of storage and a locker loop for easy hanging.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Style: HQ6941-010

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

€ 119,99

Made for all-day comfort, our PerfectStretch fabric has four-way stretch and a polished look. These loose-fit chinos put it to good use, adding plenty of storage and a locker loop for easy hanging.

Sweat-wicking technology

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

Six-pocket design

A hidden zip pocket inside the right-hand pocket fits most phones. A mesh drop-in pocket on the left side can hold small essentials. All pockets are stitched down inside to prevent shifting throughout the day.

More benefits

  • Elastic waistband and belt loops provide a secure fit.
  • The back pockets feature a zipped closure.
  • This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good-quality sun cream is recommended.

Product Details

  • Signature locker loop on wearer's left waistband seam
  • Bonded belt loops
  • Front zip with hook-and-bar fastener
  • Body: 100% polyester Pocket bags: 86% polyester/14% elastane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Style: HQ6941-010

Size & Fit

    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
    • Full length: falls below the ankle
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (4)

5 stars

  • Confort !

    AtuuPanamá

    Très confortable, il serait bien d’en faire avec d’autres couleurs !

  • Best pants ever

    MikaK958862596

    Very comfy and a great fit. The look is clean, stylish and very versatile. I can even use these at work as a personal trainer, even going to a deep squat with these feels good. Definitely one of the best pants I’ve come across ever. Well done Nike!

  • My favorite pants right now

    nicolassega

    Ultra comfy, in my opinion a super nice fit and overall great quality. I am happy this colorway came out.

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT Loose-Fit Chino Trousers

Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch

€ 119,99

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