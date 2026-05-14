Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT Loose-Fit Chino Trousers

Confort !
AtuuPanamá
Très confortable, il serait bien d’en faire avec d’autres couleurs !
Recycled Materials
This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres
Made for all-day comfort, our PerfectStretch fabric has four-way stretch and a polished look. These loose-fit chinos put it to good use, adding plenty of storage and a locker loop for easy hanging.
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Made for all-day comfort, our PerfectStretch fabric has four-way stretch and a polished look. These loose-fit chinos put it to good use, adding plenty of storage and a locker loop for easy hanging.
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
A hidden zip pocket inside the right-hand pocket fits most phones. A mesh drop-in pocket on the left side can hold small essentials. All pockets are stitched down inside to prevent shifting throughout the day.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Confort !
AtuuPanamá
Très confortable, il serait bien d’en faire avec d’autres couleurs !
Best pants ever
MikaK958862596
Very comfy and a great fit. The look is clean, stylish and very versatile. I can even use these at work as a personal trainer, even going to a deep squat with these feels good. Definitely one of the best pants I’ve come across ever. Well done Nike!
My favorite pants right now
nicolassega
Ultra comfy, in my opinion a super nice fit and overall great quality. I am happy this colorway came out.
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch