Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Tunic
Earn your calm with Nike 24.7. Made for intentional recovery and everyday prep, this lightweight tunic offers an elevated take on comfort. Our ImpossiblySoft fabric gives it a refined, polished look and an incredibly soft and smooth feel.
- Colour Shown: Camo Green/Outdoor Green
- Style: IQ7051-303
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Earn your calm with Nike 24.7. Made for intentional recovery and everyday prep, this lightweight tunic offers an elevated take on comfort. Our ImpossiblySoft fabric gives it a refined, polished look and an incredibly soft and smooth feel.
Optimise your downtime
With Nike 24.7, comfort is the flex. Designed to support you before and after your workout, these performance-inspired essentials let you own every moment.
Stay Dry
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
More Benefits
- Our ImpossiblySoft fabric is a smooth double knit made for all-day movement.
- Dropped shoulders and a roomy fit give you room to move.
Product details
- Side pockets
- Hem vents
- Two-way zip
- Signature locker loop
- Body: 51% polyester/25% modal/15% cotton/9% elastane. Pocket bags: 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Camo Green/Outdoor Green
- Style: IQ7051-303
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′8″ (173cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free store pick-up and free 30‑day returns. Some exclusions apply.
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Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft