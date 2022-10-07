DREAM IT.
MAKE IT. PLAY IT
NIKELAND on Roblox is an incredible world where the future of sport is yours
to create. Check out the latest updates for all-new ways to play.
Roblox Safety Features
FUN FOR EVERYONE
Set your family up for the best NIKELAND experience with safety features like chat
filters and parental controls—all built right into Roblox.
More Ways to Play
FOOTBALL WITHOUT RULES
Play fast and wild on a small pitch with six goals and no goalies—this is football without
rules. Check out the new accelerometer power-ups and Federation gear for your avatar, all
in the new NIKELAND update.