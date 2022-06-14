How To Find Squat-proof Leggings
Buying Guide
Leggings shouldn't become see-through when you bend over or stretch. Here's how to tell if the fabric will stand up to your workouts.
With each bend, squat and stretch, a pair of leggings should be flexible, durable and opaque. Many of us have been there—sweating in a workout class and noticing somebody else's leggings (or our own) become sheer and see-through during a deep squat or forward fold. When choosing a pair of leggings, it's important to know how to test the quality and opacity of the fabric, so you can feel confident in your workout clothes and avoid potential wardrobe mishaps.
What Does 'Squat-proof Leggings' Mean?
What To Look For in Squat-proof Leggings
- Materials
Finding the right blend of high-quality, sweat-wicking materials is key. Look for a blend of polyester or nylon, plus elastane fabrics. For example, the Nike One Luxe leggings are non-sheer and squat-test approved and they're made from about 75 percent polyester and about 25 percent elastane. The fabric offers a sensation that's smooth and soft, feeling like a second skin, while also wicking away sweat from the body, thanks to the Nike Dri-FIT Technology that's embedded in the design.
Certain Nike leggings styles are constructed with recycled polyester fibres, which are made from plastic bottles that are cleaned, shredded into flakes, converted into pellets and then spun into a high-quality yarn. In addition to reducing waste, recycled poly lowers carbon emissions by up to 30 percent compared to virgin polyester.
For everyday wear, a blend that contains cotton will offer a soft, body-hugging feel, like a pair of Nike Sportswear leggings made from cotton, polyester and elastane. These will feel comfortable for lounging, though bear in mind that cotton tends to absorb moisture, so opt for a pair of Nike Dri-FIT leggings if you're planning to sweat.
- Fit
When looking for a pair of squat-proof leggings, make sure you select the right size. With any pair of leggings, if the material is stretched too tight, the knit may stretch and cause sheerness. For more information on sizing, see Nike's size charts for women's bottoms or for men's bottoms.
How You Can Tell if Your Leggings Aren't Squat-proof
Frequently Asked Questions
What Should I Look for When Choosing Squat-proof Leggings?
Are Nike Leggings Squat-proof?
Words by: Claire Tak