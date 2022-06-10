Maybe you're craving that runner's high and are itching to log some extra miles. Or perhaps you want to reach your goals more quickly and you think jogging every day will help you do that.

There are so many benefits of running; it's easy to believe that more is better. It can be especially tempting if you're training for a half-marathon or other race, or you have specific goals like weight loss.

But is it OK to run every day? The simple answer is: No, you need at least one rest day a week to allow your muscles to recover. Plus, overtraining can lead to overuse injuries, stress and prolonged fatigue.

Where the answer gets complicated is for advanced runners who know how to properly programme a running routine and might be fine running every day. Consider this your guide to finding the balance between running and recovering so you can avoid burnout.