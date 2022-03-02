If it's chilly out and your activity is low intensity, like a walk, opt for a rain jacket that's both water-resistant and insulated to stay dry and warm. For a long or high-intensity outdoor workout, like a Fartlek or long-distance run, opt for light layers to keep from overheating.

"If it's cool or chilly or cold, you want that outer layer to be water-resistant. Now, I'm talking water-resistant instead of waterproof because I want the breathability that comes with water-resistant outer layers", says Coach Bennett.

Nike's running rain jackets are built to repel rain and stay toasty. Certain styles are designed with vent details to increase airflow and breathability when your run heats up—try to pick up one of these options if you know you're going to be working extra hard. "If you are running long, real long—like over 2 hours long—and it's cold, you can think about a waterproof outer layer. The main difference I find between a water-resistant and waterproof outer layer, besides those words 'proof' and 'resistant', is that the heat you are producing can really build up inside that waterproof jacket", says Coach Bennett.

It doesn't matter if you're heading out in the morning or evening, when it's rainy, make sure you opt for a jacket that's colourful and has reflective design elements to remain visible to any cars or other folks you might encounter while you're outside.