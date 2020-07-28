Pull-Ups for a Powerful Upper Body

Two Pull-Up Variations to Try

These progressions turn up the intensity by shifting the load to different muscles or increasing the total time under tension (how long a muscle is working during a set). They'll also prep you to take on even more advanced moves, like ring pull-ups or muscle-ups.



All you need is a pull-up bar, climbing frame or similarly stable overhead, horizontal bar to incorporate them into your workout. Once you're able to do 3 to 5 strict pull-ups with perfect form, give either option (or both) a shot. Aim for 3 to 5 sets for as many reps as you can, starting from a dead hang (which is exactly how it sounds) for each rep, to establish full range of motion. As you advance, you can add reps and sets, but always start with a quick form check.