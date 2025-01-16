Spring into action swiftly and seamlessly with the Zion 4 from Jordan Brand

Jordan Brand has welcomed a fourth-generation Zion to its line-up of signature basketball shoes. Built to accentuate the combination of strength and speed that Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans is known to display on the court, the Zion 4 features an added emphasis on comfort and durability.



Designed to help players spring into action quickly and seamlessly transition from move to move, the low-top Zion 4 stays true to the drop-in midsole structure of its predecessor and keeps the same focus on responsiveness, containment and impact protection. This latest version benefits from several enhancements, appealing to those seeking a comfortable and durable sneaker.