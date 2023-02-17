How to Layer Clothes for Every Season

For outdoor adventures in any season, learning how to layer clothes is an important way to help regulate body temperature. Having the right layers both protects against unexpected weather and enables you to adjust as your activity warms up.

“We like to keep our body within a fairly narrow range of temperatures,” said Carol Ewing Garber, Ph.D., Professor of Movement Sciences at Columbia University. “When you’re exercising, you’re using a lot of energy to fuel your muscles, but you’re also generating a lot of heat, which can increase your body — particularly your core — temperature.”

Enter: Layering. Whether it’s freezing cold or blistering hot, knowing what to wear can be the difference between crushing and getting crushed by your workout. (Of course, it’s important to know when to train indoors.)

“The different levels of exertion — from really high-intensity, sustained exercise to something like a casual walk — those exercises create different levels of heat and body temperature,” Garber said. This means you might need to dress and layer differently, depending on the workout on deck.

Once you figure out your go-to approach for layering, you’ll be able to modify it for any season or activity. Use these tips below to get outside and stay comfortable — whatever the temperature.