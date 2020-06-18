Improve Your Forearm Plank Form to See Results

Ace your form and see your results improve with these tips.

It may feel like time moves slower when you're holding a plank. That could be because a plank is an isometric exercise, so instead of moving dynamically through reps, you just hold the same static position for a certain length of time. To make every second more stimulating and effective, you need to activate muscles from your shoulders to your calves. To do that, you need this guidance from Nike Master Trainer Kirsty Godso.