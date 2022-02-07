How to Style Your Go-To Hoodie or Sweatshirt for Any Occasion

Your hoodie has your back, through thick and thin. Leaving the gym on a chilly day? Throw on a hoodie. Nothing to wear on laundry day? You can find a way to make that trusted sweatshirt look sharp. Aiming for a stylish yet sporty aesthetic for a night out? Reach for that wardrobe essential yet again.

Hoodies and sweatshirts are so cosy and versatile that you may want to keep several in your wardrobe. And with dozens of Nike styles to choose from, you can look chic in oversized fleece or clean-cut in a crew neck and chinos. Whether you like your sweatshirts cropped, baggy, tie-dyed, hooded or zipped, we've got the style tips you need to put together cute outfits for any occasion. Read our full style guide for the outfit ideas you need to conquer this season.