While a hard sweat session often feels rewarding, a lingering smell on workout clothes (even after washing them) can present challenges when it comes to getting ready for the next gym visit.

Gym clothes absorb sweat throughout a workout. Certain types of fabric, like cotton, tend to retain moisture. Other materials, like the polyester fabric found in Nike Dri-FIT clothing, help keep the skin cool and dry by dispersing moisture across the fabric's surface to evaporate faster.

No matter what your workout clothing is made from, it's possible for stubborn sweat smells to remain, even after a cycle in the wash. Check out these five tips to remove body odour from workout clothing.