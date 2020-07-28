Nutrition

Flank Steak with Roasted Potatoes

By Nike Training

Flank Steak with Roasted Potatoes

Packed full of flavour and ready to serve in 40 minutes. Makes 4 servings.

This is not your regular meat and veg. Try this ultra-tasty recipe to spice up your dinner menu.

Plenty of protein in this flavourful meal makes it worth the work. Gluten, dairy and nut free.

Ingredients

2 lb Small Potatoes
10.6 oz Cherry Tomatoes
1 Tbsp Olive Oil
1 Lemon
1 Garlic Clove
1 Cup Chopped Parsley
2 Tbsp Olive Oil
2 Cups of Rocket
21 oz Flank Steak

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400ºF. Wash and dry the potatoes and tomatoes, then place on a baking tray, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper to taste. Roast for 20–30 minutes.
  2. Peel and mince the garlic, then combine with the parsley, lemon zest, lemon juice, olive oil and salt and then use the mixture to dress the rocket.
  3. Cook the flank steak on a high heat in a frying pan for a few minutes on each side. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Let it rest for 10 minutes, then cut into thin slices. Plate the flank steak, place the potatoes and tomatoes on a bed of rocket, then serve. Delicious!

Nutrition Information per Serving

653 Calories
59g Carbs
50g Protein
24g Fat

