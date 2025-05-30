The best leggings for running by Nike

High-performance running clothing, such as compressive sports bras and moisture-wicking socks, can not only help you feel more comfortable during your workout, but they can also make your run more enjoyable. Style and fit play a big role in this. After all, feeling confident in what you wear can boost motivation, right? This is just one reason why having quality running leggings is key for all runners, whether you are a seasoned athlete or a newbie.

From finding your preferred fit to discovering the right material for the weather, it might take a few trial runs to pin down your go-to pairs. Heading out for a long run? You might want to pursue something a bit more snug around the waist to avoid slipping mid-run, but not so much that they cause discomfort or limit your movement. Another factor to bear in mind? Pockets. Gels, keys and your phone are just a few examples of the essentials you'll probably need to keep handy when going out for a jog.

And don't forget about the temperature—wearing thicker leggings, for example, may not be the right choice for late spring or early summer training, but they can be just what you need come those colder months. To help you find the right leggings for your needs, check out this quick run-down on the best Nike leggings for running.