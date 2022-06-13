When summertime or a warm-weather trip approaches, it's time to make sure the kids in your life have swimsuits that can stand up to swimming lessons, holiday clubs or long days at the beach. For fast-growing kids, last summer's swimwear might be too small.

If you're shopping for new kids' swimsuits this season, check out the best Nike swimsuits for kids. From long-sleeve swimming tops that provide protection from the sun to functional swimming trunks and one pieces, check out the top Nike bathing-suit styles for girls and boys.