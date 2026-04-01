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Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite Langstrecken-Spikes - Bright Crimson/Lime Blast/Mint Foam/Cave Purple

Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite

Track & Field Langstrecken-Spikes

219,99 €
Bright Crimson/Lime Blast/Mint Foam/Cave Purple
Citron Pulse/Volt Ice/Laser Orange/Indigo Burst
Größe auswählenGrößentabelle
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Bright Crimson/Lime Blast/Mint Foam/Cave Purple
  • Style: FZ9315-600

Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite

219,99 €

Der ultraleichte Schaumstoff und die Carbonplatte helfen dir, deine Wettkampfgeschwindigkeit zu erreichen.

Unsere dominantesten Langstrecken-Spikes sind zurück an der Startlinie und bereit, noch mehr Weltrekorde zu brechen. Dank des ultraleichten ZoomX-Schaumstoffs und der reaktionsfreudigen Carbonfaserplatte kannst du im Dragonfly 2 Elite ein ungeahntes Tempo am Race Day entfesseln. Die schnellsten Läufer:innen über 5 und 10 km tragen ihn, um neue Rekorde aufzustellen.

Speziell entwickeltes Obermaterial

Neue Garne und das speziell entwickelte Obermaterial verbessern Atmungsaktivität und Tragekomfort. Die anschmiegsame Passform ist kaum zu spüren und für eine lange Lebensdauer ausgelegt. Die Ferse wurde verstärkt, um die Stabilität zu verbessern.

ZoomX-Schaumstoff

Der durchgehende ZoomX-Schaumstoff, der leichteste und robusteste Schaumstoff von Nike, bietet eine hohe Energierückgabe bei jedem Schritt.

Stabilität auf der Laufbahn

Vier permanente Spikes reduzieren das Gewicht der Platte und schaffen eine breite, flache Sohle, die eine stabile Verbindung mit der Laufbahn ermöglicht.

Carbonfaserplatte

Die Carbonfasern fördern die Reaktionsfreudigkeit der Platte und reduzieren das Gewicht. Das geschwungene Design sorgt für ein dynamisches Laufgefühl.

Was ist neu?

Der im Vergleich zum Vorgänger etwas breitere Mittel- und Vorfußbereich verbessert das Stabilitätsgefühl auf geraden Strecken, besonders aber in den Kurven.

Produktinformationen

  • Gezeigte Farbe: Bright Crimson/Lime Blast/Mint Foam/Cave Purple
  • Style: FZ9315-600

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.

Kostenlose Abholung im Store und 30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Bewertungen (18)

4.4 Sterne

  • Hot, fast, expensive, probably worth it for competitions

    Mother of Dragons

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The title says it all. This is a shoe for a competitive mid-distance track runner, not for regular mortals. Last year's pair tore at the shoe lace hole. Being careful this year not to make the same mistake again as these shoes are made out of whispers, mesh, and carbon. They're worn for competition.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Dragonfly 2 Elites Pretty Good

    Orlandoa7f51b6c8db64dff870d5257d71cb13e

    Shoes pretty good main difference from the regular dragonfly’s is the cushion on the feel. It definitely feels a little smoother and lighter. My only critique was that I don’t always need new spikes but I love some of the older colorways but the colors change so quickly that sometimes you just have to get whatever color.

  • Fastest shoes on the market!

    Xctf

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] They do not hold up well at all. They are almost disposable. My son has to get a new pair every 4 races. That being said, they are the fastest shoes on the market. These are racing spikes, so obviously, they aren’t designed for comfort.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite Langstrecken-Spikes

Nike Dragonfly 2 Elite

219,99 €

Unsere dominantesten Langstrecken-Spikes.

Speziell entwickelt für

Leichtathletik

Disziplin

Langstreckenläufe von 1.500 m bis 10.000 m

Schuhgewicht

Ca. 130 g (Damen- und Herrenschuhgröße 42)

Technische Daten

Schuhgewicht

Ca. 130 g (Damen- und Herrenschuhgröße 42)

Technologie

ZoomX-Schaumstoff und Carbonfaser-Flyplate

Neuerungen

    • Der erste Dragonfly mit durchgehender Carbonfaserplatte. Die Fasern fördern die Reaktionsfreudigkeit der Platte und reduzieren das Gewicht. Das geschwungene Design sorgt für ein dynamisches Laufgefühl selbst bei einsetzender Ermüdung in der Endphase des Rennens.
    • Ein durchgehendes Dämpfungssystem mit dem leichtesten und widerstandsfähigsten Schaumstoff von Nike. Das Material der ZoomX-Mittelsohle und ein neues Herstellungsverfahren verbessern die Effizienz der Energierückgabe und die Reaktionsfreudigkeit.
    • Der im Vergleich zu den Vorgängern etwas breitere Mittel- und Vorfußbereich verbessert das Stabilitätsgefühl auf geraden Strecken, besonders aber in den Kurven.

Merkmale, die überzeugen

  • Speziell entwickeltes Obermaterial

    Neue Garne und das speziell entwickelte Obermaterial verbessern Atmungsaktivität und Tragekomfort. Die anschmiegsame Passform ist kaum zu spüren und für eine lange Lebensdauer ausgelegt. Die Ferse wurde verstärkt, um die Stabilität zu verbessern.

  • ZoomX-Schaumstoff

    Der durchgehende ZoomX-Schaumstoff, der leichteste und robusteste Schaumstoff von Nike, bietet eine hohe Energierückgabe bei jedem Schritt.

  • Stabilität auf der Laufbahn

    Vier permanente Spikes reduzieren das Gewicht der Platte und schaffen eine breite, flache Sohle, die eine stabile Verbindung mit der Laufbahn ermöglicht.

  • Carbonfaserplatte

    Die Carbonfasern fördern die Reaktionsfreudigkeit der Platte und reduzieren das Gewicht. Das geschwungene Design sorgt für ein dynamisches Laufgefühl.

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