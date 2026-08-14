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Air Jordan Mule Golfschuh - Schwarz/Weiß/Medium Grey

Air Jordan Mule

Golfschuh

109,99 €
Schwarz/Weiß/Medium Grey
Weiß/Varsity Red/Schwarz
Größe auswählenGrößentabelle

Genieße mit dem neuen Jordan 1 G Mule überirdischen Tragekomfort vor und nach dem Spiel, egal ob du nach einem Leistungstief am 19. Loch landest oder dich auf die nächste Runde einstimmst. Du kannst ganz einfach hineinschlüpfen, er ist exzentrisch und hat den zeitlosen Ethos und Komfort von Jordan.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Weiß/Medium Grey
  • Style: FJ1214-003

Air Jordan Mule

109,99 €

Genieße mit dem neuen Jordan 1 G Mule überirdischen Tragekomfort vor und nach dem Spiel, egal ob du nach einem Leistungstief am 19. Loch landest oder dich auf die nächste Runde einstimmst. Du kannst ganz einfach hineinschlüpfen, er ist exzentrisch und hat den zeitlosen Ethos und Komfort von Jordan.

Pantoletten-Stil

Dank des Pantoletten-Styles hast du die Hände frei, wenn du deine Spikes auf dem Parkplatz ablegst oder diesen Schuh einfach aus dem Schrank holst, um schnell zum Store zu gehen.

Bequemer Schaumstoff

Ein bequemer Memory-Schaumstoff sitzt direkt unter deinem Fuß und sorgt für zusätzliche Dämpfung – perfekt für kurze Besorgungen vor der Runde oder um die Füße hochzulegen, nachdem du ein paar Birdies auf dem Back 9 eingelocht hast.

Lasche aus Leder

Die mit einem Zwickel versehene Lasche aus Kunstleder erleichtert das Anziehen und sorgt dafür, dass der Schuh auf dem Weg zum Clubhouse sicher sitzt. Er schmiegt sich bequem an deinen Knöchel und ist leicht zu reinigen.

Weitere Vorteile

  • Das Vollnarbenleder ist für eine bessere Atmungsaktivität mit kleinen Löchern versehen.
  • Die griffige Außensohle gibt dir auf dem Weg zum und vom Golfplatz den nötigen Grip.

Produktinformationen

  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Weiß/Medium Grey
  • Style: FJ1214-003

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.

Kostenlose Abholung im Store und 30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Bewertungen (173)

4.7 Sterne

  • Favorite sneaker ever!

    KimberlyM147332194

    I usually don't like Nike because they are not comfortable on my feet, usually big and bulky, heavy, or too narrow. But these are my favorite sneakers ever. I wear them almost every day, they are perfect for going to pilates to just slide them off. My go to when running errands, can just slip them on and go. I wish they would come out with more lighter colors like white with colored checks, so they can go with more. Since there isn't a women's option, they should make more unisex colors.

  • Mules are the best !!!

    Hal517604722

    These mules are awesome shoes ,I like them so much I have three pairs and plan on a fourth! I normally wear a 10.5 but in Jordans I go up a half size , especially the mules or your heel will be riding on the end of the shoe . So I wear an 11 in these and they are the most comfortable shoe I own .

  • jean-Philippem490234932

    Top 👍 Très confortable. Ne pas hésiter

Air Jordan Mule Golfschuh

Air Jordan Mule

109,99 €