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Nike MAVN Strick-Kapuzenjacke mit Therma-FIT-Technologie für Mädchen - Cream II/Schwarz/Cream II

Recyclingmaterialien

Nike MAVN

Strick-Kapuzenjacke mit Therma-FIT-Technologie für Mädchen

€ 64,99
Cream II/Schwarz/Cream II
Schwarz/Schwarz/Schwarz
Tattoo/Schwarz/Tattoo
Steam/Schwarz/Steam
Pink Smoke/Schwarz/Pink Smoke
Größe auswählenGrößentabelle

Klarna An der Kasse verfügbar.

Dieses Produkt ist von Rabatten und Angeboten vor Ort ausgeschlossen.

Dieses Produkt besteht zu mindestens 75 % aus recycelten Polyesterfasern.

Entfliehe der Kälte in einer Oversize-Kapuzenjacke, die so weich ist, dass du sie am liebsten gar nicht mehr ausziehen möchtest. Dieses hochwertige Strickmaterial aus besonders warmem, schwerem Stoff, der innen und außen samtweich ist, nutzt Therma-FIT-Technologie, damit du schön warm bleibst. Ein Basic der besonderen Art – alles andere als gewöhnlich.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Cream II/Schwarz/Cream II
  • Style: IM1763-236

Nike MAVN

€ 64,99

Entfliehe der Kälte in einer Oversize-Kapuzenjacke, die so weich ist, dass du sie am liebsten gar nicht mehr ausziehen möchtest. Dieses hochwertige Strickmaterial aus besonders warmem, schwerem Stoff, der innen und außen samtweich ist, nutzt Therma-FIT-Technologie, damit du schön warm bleibst. Ein Basic der besonderen Art – alles andere als gewöhnlich.

Vorteile

  • Die Nike Therma-FIT-Technologie nutzt deine natürliche Körperwärme, um dich bei Kälte warmzuhalten.
  • Der elastische Bund innen und die Saumabnäher raffen das Material und erzeugen eine voluminöse Form mit Falten.

Produktinformationen

  • Body/Kapuzenfutter: 80 % Polyester / 10 % Elastan / 10 % Lyocell Taschenbeutel: 75 % Polyester / 13 % Baumwolle / 12 % Viskose
  • Weiche Reißverschlusslasche
  • Maschinenwäsche
  • Importiert
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Cream II/Schwarz/Cream II
  • Style: IM1763-236

Größe und Passform

    • Model trägt Größe L bei einer Körpergröße von 163 cm
    • Extragroße Passform: extragroß und weit
  • Größentabelle

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.

30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Herstellungsinformationen

    • Der recycelte Polyester, der in Nike Produkten verwendet wird, besteht aus recycelten Plastikflaschen, die gereinigt, zerkleinert und in Pellets umgewandelt werden. Diese Pellets werden zu neuem, hochwertigem Garn versponnen, das wiederum in unseren Produkten eingesetzt wird. So reduzieren wir die Auswirkungen unserer Performance-Produkte auf die Umwelt.
    • Neben der Reduzierung von Abfällen reduziert recycelter Polyester die Kohlenstoff-Emissionen um bis zu 30 % im Vergleich zu neu produziertem Polyester. Nike verwendet jährlich durchschnittlich 1 Milliarde Plastikflaschen, die sonst auf Mülldeponien und letztendlich im Meer gelandet wären.

Bewertungen (25)

4.6 Sterne

  • Very Comfortable

    Ced

    My kid loves this jacket so much they don't' want to take it off. This jacket feels extremely comfortable to the touch. My only gripe is that it's one of those jackets that has a shorter torso and longer arms. So the fit is kinda wonky if you are not used to that. The design of this jacket is excellent and the cream color is awesome. I love how simplistic this jacket is and the MAVN design on the hood is very stylish. I LOVE the fabric on this jacket, this could be my favorite feature of this jacket, it's soft and comfortable inside and out. If I could change anything about this jacket I would make the fit normal sized but other than that, this jacket is an excellent pickup

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Tall Girl Approved

    Lili

    Perfect for my niece! She is 10 yrs old but is very tall for a girl her age. This is the perfect length and is very warm.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Fashion forward

    Tina

    The Nike MAVN Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie stands out for its perfect mix of comfort and style, making it an easy favorite for everyday wear. Its soft, lightweight material feels cozy without being too heavy, so it works well in different weather and keeps you comfortable throughout the day. At the same time, the hoodie has a trendy, sporty look that pairs easily with jeans, leggings, or athletic outfits, giving it a fashionable edge that feels modern and effortless. The sleek design, recognizable Nike branding, and flattering fit make it both practical and stylish, making it a great choice for girls who want to stay comfortable while still looking confident and put together.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike MAVN Strick-Kapuzenjacke mit Therma-FIT-Technologie für Mädchen

Nike MAVN

€ 64,99