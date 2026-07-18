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Nike Everyday Elevated Crew-Socken (3 Paar) - Multi-Color

Nike Everyday Elevated

Crew-Socken (3 Paar)

€ 19,99
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew-Socken (3 Paar) - Multi-Color
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew-Socken (3 Paar) - Multi-Color
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Klarna An der Kasse verfügbar.

Ein Upgrade für deinen Alltag. Wir haben unsere Signature-Socken in jeder Hinsicht verbessert. Von weicheren Garnen, die ihre Form behalten, über eine wolkenweiche Dämpfung für ultimativen Komfort bis hin zu einer aktualisierten, eng anliegenden Passform – mit ihnen wird jeder Schritt zum Kurzurlaub. Nike Court-Grafiken sorgen für den Match-Ready-Style auch über den Court hinaus.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Multi-Color
  • Style: IH8633-901

Nike Everyday Elevated

€ 19,99

Ein Upgrade für deinen Alltag. Wir haben unsere Signature-Socken in jeder Hinsicht verbessert. Von weicheren Garnen, die ihre Form behalten, über eine wolkenweiche Dämpfung für ultimativen Komfort bis hin zu einer aktualisierten, eng anliegenden Passform – mit ihnen wird jeder Schritt zum Kurzurlaub. Nike Court-Grafiken sorgen für den Match-Ready-Style auch über den Court hinaus.

Vorteile

  • Die Dämpfung an Ferse und Fußballen sorgt für ein weiches Tragegefühl.
  • Die technische Unterstützung des Fußgewölbes und die aktualisierte Passform umschließen deinen Fuß und sorgen für ein bequemes, rutschfestes Tragegefühl.
  • Die verstärkten Zehen und die Ferse sind so konzipiert, dass sie der täglichen Beanspruchung mühelos standhalten.
  • Die Nike Dri-FIT-Technologie hält dich angenehm trocken.
  • Das durchgehende Mesh auf dem Fußrücken sorgt für Atmungsaktivität.
  • Die unter dem Fuß aufgenähte Größe verhindert Verwechslungen beim Anziehen.

Produktinformationen

  • 67 % Baumwolle/30 % Polyester/3 % Elastan
  • Maschinenwäsche
  • Importiert
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Multi-Color
  • Style: IH8633-901

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.

30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Bewertungen (5)

3.4 Sterne

  • Already falling apart after 1 use

    AmaliaV745713077

    Was really excited to get these socks as they look and feel quite slick. However, these are sadly not very durable, which is disappointing given the premium price tag. I wore them once, and after a wash the fabric has already deteriorated considerably and there is almost a hole over the heel. I submitted a request under the warranty and the response I received was that this was consistent with ‘normal’ wear and tear. As if these were disposable socks! Very poor from Nike.

  • shajua909556203

    Amazing material and comfort. Will continue to buys these from Now on.

  • Poorly made

    StephenL932579669

    Writing on sole broke apart after only a few hours wear walking around shops. Don’t hold much hope for the rest of the pairs

Nike Everyday Elevated Crew-Socken (3 Paar)

Nike Everyday Elevated

€ 19,99

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