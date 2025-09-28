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Nike Dri-FIT Strike kniehohe Fußballsocken - Schwarz/Weiß

Recyclingmaterialien

Nike Dri-FIT Strike

Kniehohe Fußballsocken

30 % Rabatt
Schwarz/Weiß
Weiß/Schwarz
Größe auswählenGrößentabelle

Klarna An der Kasse verfügbar.

Dieses Produkt besteht zu mindestens 65 % aus recycelten Polyesterfasern

Für Tragekomfort von der Start- bis zur Ziellinie. Egal, ob du Fußball-Fähigkeiten mit Drills trainierst oder für das große Spiel auf das Spielfeld gehst – diese Socken machen alles mit. Diese Socken sorgen mit schweißableitender Technologie für trockenen Tragekomfort.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Weiß
  • Style: DH6622-010

Nike Dri-FIT Strike

30 % Rabatt

Für Tragekomfort von der Start- bis zur Ziellinie. Egal, ob du Fußball-Fähigkeiten mit Drills trainierst oder für das große Spiel auf das Spielfeld gehst – diese Socken machen alles mit. Diese Socken sorgen mit schweißableitender Technologie für trockenen Tragekomfort.

Vorteile

  • Die Nike Dri-FIT-Technologie leitet Schweiß von der Haut ab, wodurch er schneller verdunstet, und ermöglicht so trockenen Tragekomfort.
  • Ein Band um das Fußgewölbe ermöglicht eine eng anliegende Passform.

Produktinformationen

  • 88 % recycelter Polyester/6 % Elastan/6 % Baumwolle
  • Maschinenwäsche
  • Importiert
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Weiß
  • Style: DH6622-010

Größe und Passform

    • Model trägt Größe L bei einer Körpergröße von 179 cm
  • Größentabelle

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.

30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Herstellungsinformationen

    • Der recycelte Polyester, der in Nike Produkten verwendet wird, besteht aus recycelten Plastikflaschen, die gereinigt, zerkleinert und in Pellets umgewandelt werden. Diese Pellets werden zu neuem, hochwertigem Garn versponnen, das wiederum in unseren Produkten eingesetzt wird. So reduzieren wir die Auswirkungen unserer Performance-Produkte auf die Umwelt.
    • Neben der Reduzierung von Abfällen reduziert recycelter Polyester die Kohlenstoff-Emissionen um bis zu 30 % im Vergleich zu neu produziertem Polyester. Nike verwendet jährlich durchschnittlich 1 Milliarde Plastikflaschen, die sonst auf Mülldeponien und letztendlich im Meer gelandet wären.

Bewertungen (16)

4.4 Sterne

  • Holes at toes

    EdwarH431951111

    At the beginning the quality is fine, but after a few months (3), of only wearing the socks once a week, holes form at the toes or at the ankle

  • Very nice socks but not durable.

    AprilR67509476

    Very nice socks but not durable. Unfortunately, didn't last long. Quickly developed holes in the toes of both socks.

  • Top

    KathaWi

    Sitzen sehr gut, nur etwas zu lang

Nike Dri-FIT Strike kniehohe Fußballsocken

Nike Dri-FIT Strike

30 % Rabatt

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