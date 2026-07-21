Nike Brasilia Trainingstasche (Groß, 95 l)

The Nike Brasilia Duffel has lots of features. When it says Large… it really is large. My current gym bag can fit inside of it with room to spare. On one side there’s zipped pocket which can hold shoes and other muddy/dirty/wet items that you wouldn’t want in the main bag. There’s another large zipper area on the front, although i wish it partly mesh to allow another area for items to dry out. The interior of the bag is spacious and has a lot of room, despite the fact that the zipper side pocket extends into the bag. It took a few days to notice it, but there’s another interior mesh pocket inside the bag. It would have been nice for it to zip, so items could stay in place… but it tall enough for size 13 slides to fit in it. This bag is a very nice, but a little bit too big for going to the gym. I do like that they used different materials on the bottom and sides, to help keep it dry. It’ll get better use to carry my children’s sports gear during their seasons and to hold equipment in the car. It can hold their individual bags and balls, with room to spare.