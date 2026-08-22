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Nike Air Max Moto 2K Schuh (Damen) - Weiß/Metallic Silver/Midnight Navy/Hydrogen Blue

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

Damenschuh

30 % Rabatt
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Klarna An der Kasse verfügbar.

Vertraut und doch fresh: Der Air Max Moto 2K ist bereit für die nächste Tour. Metallic-Akzente ergänzen von Performance inspirierte Details und die Max Air-Dämpfung.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Weiß/Metallic Silver/Midnight Navy/Hydrogen Blue
  • Style: IH7803-100

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

30 % Rabatt

Vertraut und doch fresh: Der Air Max Moto 2K ist bereit für die nächste Tour. Metallic-Akzente ergänzen von Performance inspirierte Details und die Max Air-Dämpfung.

Vorteile

  • Die weiche, bequeme Max Air-Dämpfung bietet genau das richtige Maß an Halt.
  • Das Obermaterial aus Wildleder und Textil gibt dem Schuh einen mehrlagigen Look, der alles mitmacht.

Produktinformationen

  • Gezeigte Farbe: Weiß/Metallic Silver/Midnight Navy/Hydrogen Blue
  • Style: IH7803-100

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.

30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Bewertungen (34)

4.6 Sterne

  • Lauren671478840

    Love colours. Absolutely do run small. Wide shoes but length is short. Normally wear 5.5 in all Nikes but had to order 6.5 for it to feel comfortable as 6 rubbed against big toe. Annoying had to order few times to get fit correct but worth it.

  • I didn't not know I needed this colorway in my life

    AT

    These shoes were a sight for sore eyes when I opened the shoe box and revealed these Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's Shoes. They are far more vibrant in person. They easily standout and have become a bit of a statement shoe for me. The best part is that they are as comfy as they are stylish. I’ve been looking for a shoe that would stand out and make my monotone gym outfits pop, and I found the shoe. At first, I thought they would be hard to style but honestly they do all the styling on their own. They go with far more outfits than I thought they would. The green and blue ombre effect really grab your attention, but it's mixed in with black which balances out the boldness of the shoe. Now usually if something is pretty and stylish then they may not be very comfortable. Fortunately, these shoes do both. I am able to wear these shoes all day without ever needing to change them. I wear them on my errand runs, the gym, and wherever else the day may take me and still find them comfortable. The true test was when I started to run in them. I've been looking for a good running shoe that doesn't feel heavy, but will still mold to your feet and feel supportive. Luckily for me, these shoes did exactly that. They've easily become my favorite shoes to run in. I do short distances on the treadmill and love the way they grip the tread, but still have a light bounciness to them. I think the biggest downfall for me with these shoes is that I love them so much I don’t want to dirty and distress them. I’m looking forward to having these in many more colors.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Air Max Moto 2K

    LKC

    Love love love these shoes. Another Y2K style with the metallic detail and overall style of the shoe. Super comfortable, I’d say they fall just under the comfort level of the Vomeros and P-6000s. This is only because they are a bit narrow in my option (I do have a bit of a wider foot, so probably fine for people with regular feet). I have a black pair with blue and green accents and they’re just a fun shoe to wear.

    Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away oder im Gegenzug für einen Rabatt bewertet.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike Air Max Moto 2K Schuh (Damen)

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

30 % Rabatt

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