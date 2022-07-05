Der Nike Air Max 97 hat das gleiche Wellendesign wie das von japanischen Hochgeschwindigkeitszügen inspirierte Original, damit du deinen Style mit voller Geschwindigkeit vorantreiben kannst.Er übernimmt das revolutionäre, durchgehende Nike Air-Element, das die Welt des Laufsports wachgerüttelt hat, und besticht zudem mit knalligen Farben und auffälligen Details. Das Ergebnis ist erstklassiger Tragekomfort.
4.6 Sterne
AlanE - 05. Juli 2022
Not as durable as claimed. Midsole paint rubs off within a couple of wears and you can do nothing about it, and everything falls apart after that. Not worth the price.
HeathW472633302 - 14. Jan. 2022
Literally my favorite shoe every. Super comfortable, they look amazing, and they’re easy to style. Definitely worth the price, and will for sure buy more pairs
P E. - 09. Jan. 2022
Daughter love shoes Plus y'all are fancy shipping and handling and y'all return policy is excellent not only that y'all normally give discounts