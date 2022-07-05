Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
|

Beliebte Suchbegriffe

Beste Vorschläge

      Nike Air Max 97

      Herrenschuh

      € 179,99

      Hoch bewertet
      Weiß/Schwarz/Wolf Grey
      Schwarz/Weiß
      Schwarz/Weiß/Schwarz
      Entwirf dein eigenes Nike By You Produkt

      Der Nike Air Max 97 hat das gleiche Wellendesign wie das von japanischen Hochgeschwindigkeitszügen inspirierte Original, damit du deinen Style mit voller Geschwindigkeit vorantreiben kannst.Er übernimmt das revolutionäre, durchgehende Nike Air-Element, das die Welt des Laufsports wachgerüttelt hat, und besticht zudem mit knalligen Farben und auffälligen Details. Das Ergebnis ist erstklassiger Tragekomfort.

      • Gezeigte Farbe: Weiß/Schwarz/Wolf Grey
      • Style: 921826-101

      Kostenlose Lieferung & Rücksendung

      Kostenlose Standardlieferung mit deiner Nike Membership.

      Bewertungen (89)

      4.6 Sterne

      • Midsole Paint

        AlanE - 05. Juli 2022

        Not as durable as claimed. Midsole paint rubs off within a couple of wears and you can do nothing about it, and everything falls apart after that. Not worth the price.

      • Literally a perfect sneaker

        HeathW472633302 - 14. Jan. 2022

        Literally my favorite shoe every. Super comfortable, they look amazing, and they’re easy to style. Definitely worth the price, and will for sure buy more pairs

      • Shoe review

        P E. - 09. Jan. 2022

        Daughter love shoes Plus y'all are fancy shipping and handling and y'all return policy is excellent not only that y'all normally give discounts