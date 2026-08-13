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Nike Air Force 1 '07 "Florette" Schuh (Damen) - Pink Rise/Pink Foam/Metallic Silver/Pink Rise

Nike Air Force 1 '07 "Florette"

Damenschuh

€ 129,99
Pink Rise/Pink Foam/Metallic Silver/Pink Rise
Schwarz/Off Noir/Metallic Silver/Schwarz
Weiß/Wolf Grey/Metallic Silver/Weiß
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Klarna An der Kasse verfügbar.

Bequem, langlebig und zeitlos – dieser Schuh ist aus gutem Grund die Nummer 1. Der Air Force 1 kombiniert seine klassische Silhouette mit hochwertigem Leder für einen klaren, cleanen Look.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Pink Rise/Pink Foam/Metallic Silver/Pink Rise
  • Style: IR8637-600

Nike Air Force 1 '07 "Florette"

€ 129,99

Bequem, langlebig und zeitlos – dieser Schuh ist aus gutem Grund die Nummer 1. Der Air Force 1 kombiniert seine klassische Silhouette mit hochwertigem Leder für einen klaren, cleanen Look.

Vorteile

  • Das Obermaterial aus Leder mit perforiertem Zehenbereich ist atmungsaktiv und bequem.
  • Das Nike Air-Element gewährleistet eine leichtgewichtige Dämpfung.
  • Die Gummi-Außensohle mit klassischen Drehpunkten sorgt für Traktion und Strapazierfähigkeit.

Produktinformationen

  • Gepolsterter Schuhkragen
  • Schaumstoff-Mittelsohle
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Pink Rise/Pink Foam/Metallic Silver/Pink Rise
  • Style: IR8637-600

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.

30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Bewertungen (6)

4.5 Sterne

  • Gorgeous steppers

    Aleshiap544157813

    I love them they are sooo cute and I get to match with my baby daughter

  • Beautiful but Loud

    emh1223

    I love AF1s. These are beautiful but they are the loudest pair of sneakers ever. They squeak and make so much noise they are unwearable. Disappointed because they are so lovely.

  • Great shoe…show stopper

    rah4300

    Love this shoe a mix of a classic with a bit of femininity, so comfortable and stylish I got so many compliments.

Nike Air Force 1 '07 "Florette" Schuh (Damen)

Nike Air Force 1 '07 "Florette"

€ 129,99

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