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Nike AeroSwift Storm-FIT Aerogami-Laufjacke (Herren) - Schwarz/Summit White

Recyclingmaterialien

Nike AeroSwift

Storm-FIT Aerogami-Laufjacke (Herren)

€ 224,99
Größe auswählenGrößentabelle

Klarna An der Kasse verfügbar.

Dieses Produkt besteht zu mindestens 50 % aus recycelten Polyesterfasern.

Mit der für den Laufsport entwickelten Aerogami-Jacke gibst du das Tempo vor, auf jeder Strecke und zu jeder Jahreszeit. Das wasser- und winddichte Modell ist für Wind und Wetter geeignet. Unsere innovative Aerogami-Technologie reagiert in Echtzeit auf Körperschweiß, um optimale Luftzirkulation zu bieten, wenn es darauf ankommt.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Summit White
  • Style: FZ9039-010

Nike AeroSwift

€ 224,99

Mit der für den Laufsport entwickelten Aerogami-Jacke gibst du das Tempo vor, auf jeder Strecke und zu jeder Jahreszeit. Das wasser- und winddichte Modell ist für Wind und Wetter geeignet. Unsere innovative Aerogami-Technologie reagiert in Echtzeit auf Körperschweiß, um optimale Luftzirkulation zu bieten, wenn es darauf ankommt.

Für jedes Wetter gemacht

Die Nike Storm-FIT-Technologie schützt dich vor Wind und Regen, wodurch du bei jedem Wetter hohen Tragekomfort genießen kannst.

Innovative Technologie

Nike Aerogami-Technologie erzeugt einen Luftstrom mit winzigen geflügelten Belüftungsöffnungen, die sich öffnen, wenn sich Schweiß ansammelt, und schließen, wenn Schweiß verdunstet. So bleibst du stets angenehm trocken.

Weitere Vorteile

  • Seitliche Reißverschlusstaschen dienen zur Aufbewahrung kleiner Wertsachen.
  • Verstellbare, elastische Kordelzüge an Kapuze und Saum ermöglichen eine individuelle Passform.

Produktinformationen

  • Elastische Bündchen
  • Durchgehender Reißverschluss
  • Kordelzug vorne und hinten an der Kapuze
  • Body: 100 % Polyester; Mesh: 82 % Polyester / 18 % Elastan
  • Maschinenwäsche
  • Importiert
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Summit White
  • Style: FZ9039-010

Größe und Passform

    • Model trägt Größe M bei einer Körpergröße von 184 cm
    • Standardpassform: lässig und traditionell
  • Größentabelle

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.

30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Herstellungsinformationen

    • Der recycelte Polyester, der in Nike Produkten verwendet wird, besteht aus recycelten Plastikflaschen, die gereinigt, zerkleinert und in Pellets umgewandelt werden. Diese Pellets werden zu neuem, hochwertigem Garn versponnen, das wiederum in unseren Produkten eingesetzt wird. So reduzieren wir die Auswirkungen unserer Performance-Produkte auf die Umwelt.
    • Neben der Reduzierung von Abfällen reduziert recycelter Polyester die Kohlenstoff-Emissionen um bis zu 30 % im Vergleich zu neu produziertem Polyester. Nike verwendet jährlich durchschnittlich 1 Milliarde Plastikflaschen, die sonst auf Mülldeponien und letztendlich im Meer gelandet wären.

Bewertungen (30)

4.7 Sterne

  • My favourite running jacket because of the bungy cords

    NielsC929143787

    I like this jacket and have used it for two winters now. It is great for fall, winter and spring if it is cold. Just pair it with a warm layer underneath. It is well ventilated by the vents in the front and in the back. It is wind proof but not water proof. It gets soaked through in rain. The seams are very fragile, I have had to sow both arms and the hem in 3 places. Nike you need to improve this, the fabric is stretchy but the seems are inflexible and therefore the thread breaks. The best thing is that it has bungy cord in the hem and in the hood so you can tighten it to fit you just right - that was the selling point to me. It is too pricey, as it is not gore tex or anything like it, just regular synthetic fabric. Also the material is very light, so wear has begun to show where the zipper ends in the hem, I have had to sow that too.

  • Worth Every Penny

    miki068

    I would love to see a review from an actual runner. So, I’ll do it! I bought this jacket in volt color size large. Not only is the jacket stylish, very lightweight and attention grabbing it’s moves with my body on long runs in ANY KIND of weather. It’s especially useful during rainy/windy days. It’s nice to feel “covered” without having to wear a coat or heavy jacket not to mention motorists will always see you when running.

  • Super bad weather running jacket

    MaikB58231835

    Very light and comfortable cut running jacket. It serves me perfect as an additional layer to protect me from wind and light rain or snow, without overheating me. The Aerogami function indeed works well and seems indeed to balance a bit better out when your heating up - but these are small nuances and it is not like any game changer compared to any other rain running jacket I own(ed) - however, this one is overall having a good breathability while still keeping you temperature right. The key seems to be that the upper (light grey) part functions like a mini-poncho with rain protection material, the body is comparable to light running shorts material and the arms are like a super light windbreaker material - smart combo. I already had one medium windy day, and it blocks wind out quite well. Even though materials thin, it didn't feel like waving around in the wind. As for the rain, I used it only in light rain so far and it kept me dry. But let's face it, when it comes down to heavy rain, any light running jacket gets wet after certain time - still it protects you from feeling the impact of cold raindrops. If you after real waterproof, there's other solutions - but they come usually with more weight and way less breathability - depends a bit on ones definition and preferences what a "running jacket" is. Sizing, I'm 171 cm and with 96 cm chest between M and S - I went with M since it allows me to put two shirts or even a hoody under and still feels comfy

Nike AeroSwift Storm-FIT Aerogami-Laufjacke (Herren)

Nike AeroSwift

€ 224,99

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