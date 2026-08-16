ACG Zegama Hike Wanderschuh (Herren)

Too wide. Nike shoes are known to run narrow. This shoe is wide and looks like a duck foot from above (don't like that look). Having a narrow foot, I was disappointed that all the sudden they make a wide shoe without categorizing it as "wide". Wish they would make a narrow version and also warn on the PDP that this is a wider than normal shoe. Why Nike departed from what they are known for I don't know. Maybe they wanted to appeal to more consumers. I read a review from someone who has a wide foot that said this was the first set of Nikes that fit him. Nike has to make a choice. I hope dont abandon the narrower shoe tradition, though I noticed that one of their running shoes I just bought is wider than normal as well. Hope a product manager sees this review. I would tell them to continue to make the narrow and offer a wide version for some models. Otherwise, the shoe is nice, even though I have to return it, and I still like Nike!