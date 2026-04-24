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ACG Morpho Storm-FIT ADV Regenjacke (Damen) - Schwarz/Summit White

Recyclingmaterialien

ACG Morpho

Storm-FIT ADV Regenjacke (Damen)

€ 269,99
Größe auswählenGrößentabelle

Klarna An der Kasse verfügbar.

Dieses Produkt besteht aus mindestens 75 % recycelten Nylon-Fasern.

Um sicherzustellen, dass diese Jacke Regen, Wind und Feuchtigkeit standhält, haben wir sie auf einer 74 Kilometer langen Expedition durch den Regenwald Costa Ricas getestet. Der fortschrittliche Wetterschutz in Kombination mit der Zuziehfunktion schützt dich vor extremen Bedingungen. Und wenn du den Schutz nicht benötigst, lässt sich die leichte Jacke in der Innentasche verstauen.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Summit White
  • Style: HJ0246-010

ACG Morpho

€ 269,99

Fortschrittliche wind- und wasserdichte Technologie schützt dich vor stürmischem Wetter.

Um sicherzustellen, dass diese Jacke Regen, Wind und Feuchtigkeit standhält, haben wir sie auf einer 74 Kilometer langen Expedition durch den Regenwald Costa Ricas getestet. Der fortschrittliche Wetterschutz in Kombination mit der Zuziehfunktion schützt dich vor extremen Bedingungen. Und wenn du den Schutz nicht benötigst, lässt sich die leichte Jacke in der Innentasche verstauen.

Produktinformationen

  • 100 % Nylon
  • ACG Earth-Perle
  • Internes Morpho-Storytelling-Label
  • Aufhängeschlaufe
  • Taschen
  • Gestickte ACG- und Storm-FIT ADV-Logos
  • Maschinenwäsche
  • Importiert
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Summit White
  • Style: HJ0246-010

Größe und Passform

    • Model trägt Größe S bei einer Körpergröße von 170 cm
    • Lockere Passform: locker und lässig
  • Größentabelle

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.

30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Herstellungsinformationen

    • Das recycelte Nylon in Nike Produkten stammt von einer Vielzahl von Materialien, darunter recycelter Teppich und gebrauchte Fischnetze. Das Nylon wird vor chemischen oder mechanischen Recyclingverfahren gereinigt, sortiert und in Flocken umgewandelt, um neue, recycelte Nylongarne zu entwickeln.
    • Kleidungsstücke, die Materialien aus recyceltem Nylon verwenden, reduzieren den Kohlenstoff-Ausstoß um bis zu 50 % im Vergleich zu herkömmlichem Nylon.

Bewertungen (2)

4 Sterne

  • Walter961431208

    Absolutely love it. Nike has never failed me with their products. It’s a must have. 🫶🏾

  • Super lightweight and stylish but also feels fragile and pockets easy to rip

    Vortex

    I got the black color in size small reading it was oversized. It fits me about right when wearing tshirts or a light sweeter but not sure it would work with bulkier clothes underneath. I would say it has a normal fit not oversized. I love the design and how lightweight the jacket is but the pockets are so thin, I’m honestly afraid to even using the pockets to store my iPhone pro or my keys. I think they wouldn’t hold up the weight. And the jacket overall feels very fragile exactly because of how thin it is. I would only wear it for city walks not to hike in forests. Also that’s not a jacket for summer rains. I tried using it in 28-30C weather, with just a tshirt underneath and I was sweating. I don’t think it’s a jacket to wear about 25C. Btw I would like to see ACG to write in the product descriptions the temperature range of each product. Now they only mention the location a product has been tested but I don’t find that specific enough. Finally I like the design around the neck but I also noticed that after wearing the jacket for a couple of hours my neck started hurting in the area where the zipper was touching my neck under the chin area. And I have a long neck. Overall, I think it’s overpriced for the specific use case I will end up using it. As a spring / autumn rain jacket. Is not a jacket you can wear unzipped. It doesn’t looks as good and it’s not easy to zip and unzipped and there are no other buttons if you don’t want to zip it.

ACG Morpho Storm-FIT ADV Regenjacke (Damen)

ACG Morpho

€ 269,99

Fortschrittliche wind- und wasserdichte Technologie schützt dich vor stürmischem Wetter.

Einsatzbereich

Wandern

Wasserbeständigkeit

Wasserdicht

Windschutz

Winddicht

Gewicht

Ca. 350 g (Damengröße S)

Technische Daten

Technologie

Storm-FIT ADV

Futter

Kein Futter

Nachhaltigkeit

Dieses Produkt besteht aus mindestens 75 % recycelten Nylon-Fasern.

Merkmale, die überzeugen

  • Fürs Abenteuer gemacht

    Diese Jacke verfügt über eine vollständig nahtversiegelte Konstruktion, einen wasserabweisenden Zwei-Wege-Frontreißverschluss und Schutzklappen an den Reißverschlusstaschen.

  • Einpacken und loslegen

    Diese Jacke lässt sich in der integrierten Brusttasche verstauen und verwandelt sich in eine Tasche mit einem verstellbaren Riemen zur Aufbewahrung von Kleingegenständen.

  • Verstellbare Details

    Ein elastisches System an der Taille und eine verstellbare Kapuze ermöglichen eine individuelle Passform.

  • Versteckte Aufbewahrungsmöglichkeiten

    Eine Brusttasche innen und Reißverschlusstaschen für die Hände bieten jede Menge Platz für deine Essentials.

Vervollständige den Look

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