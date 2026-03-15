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Nike ACG "Magic Hour" Dri-FIT Trail-Hoodie (Herren) - Fir/Volt Ice/Summit White

Nike ACG "Magic Hour"

Dri-FIT Trail-Hoodie (Herren)

€ 79,99
Größe auswählenGrößentabelle

Klarna An der Kasse verfügbar.

Beim Laufen ist es dir vielleicht warm genug, aber wie sieht es auf dem Weg zum und vom Ausgangspunkt aus? Dieser Hoodie hat eine großzügige Passform, die sich ideal für Lagenlooks eignet. Das schweißableitende Material sorgt für angenehmen Tragekomfort.


  • Gezeigte Farbe: Fir/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Style: IO9667-323

Nike ACG "Magic Hour"

€ 79,99

Beim Laufen ist es dir vielleicht warm genug, aber wie sieht es auf dem Weg zum und vom Ausgangspunkt aus? Dieser Hoodie hat eine großzügige Passform, die sich ideal für Lagenlooks eignet. Das schweißableitende Material sorgt für angenehmen Tragekomfort.

Vorteile

  • Nike Dri-FIT-Technologie leitet Schweiß von der Haut ab, wodurch er schneller verdunstet und du angenehm trocken bleibst.
  • Das leichte, angeraute Fleece ist weich und atmungsaktiv.

Produktinformationen

  • Body: 54 % Polyester / 46 % Baumwolle Kapuzenfutter: 100 % Baumwolle
  • Nike ACG- und Nike Swoosh-Logos mit reflektierenden Designelementen
  • Nicht zur Verwendung als persönliche Schutzausrüstung (PSA) geeignet
  • Kängurutasche
  • Rippmaterial an Saum und Bündchen
  • Maschinenwäsche
  • Importiert
  • Gezeigte Farbe: Fir/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Style: IO9667-323

Größe und Passform

    • Model trägt Größe M bei einer Körpergröße von 183 cm
    • Lockere Passform: locker und lässig
  • Größentabelle

Versand & Rücksendung

Für Standardlieferungen wird eine Gebühr von 5 € berechnet. Diese gilt für Gäste bei Bestellungen unter 99 € und für Nike Member bei Bestellungen unter 50 €.

30 Tage kostenlose Rücksendung. Es gelten einige Ausnahmen.

Bewertungen (2)

4 Sterne

  • Not unisex :(

    Vortex

    I wish ACG could also make this hoodie in a women’s version. I love the royal pulse/hyper pink colorway and I ordered both the small and xs in hopes it would have unisex cut. Unfortunately as all men’s ACG clothes fit both long in the body and wide in the shoulders/ arms so I have to return it although I love the color. Let’s hope there is a women’s version of this hoodie coming out soon. It’s a pity most ACG clothes are designed for male bodies. Other than that this is a great hoodie. The fabric is more thin compared to the usual ACG therma fit hoodies and looks suitable for spring/summer

  • Very happy

    Sean134191704

    Sized up, for an oversized look but the top looks great

Nike ACG "Magic Hour" Dri-FIT Trail-Hoodie (Herren)

Nike ACG "Magic Hour"

€ 79,99

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