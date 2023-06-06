Skip to main content
      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials - Apparel

      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's Jumpsuit
      Member Access
      Nike Air
      Women's Jumpsuit
      R 2 499,95
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Panel Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Panel Leggings
      R 849,95
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      R 899,95
      Nike Sportswear Dri-FIT Everyday Essential
      Nike Sportswear Dri-FIT Everyday Essential Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Dri-FIT Everyday Essential
      Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      R 299,95
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      R 549,95
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      R 799,95
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's 2-in-1 Long-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport
      Women's 2-in-1 Long-Sleeve Top
      R 1 299,95
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential
      Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      R 299,95
      Nike Sportswear Essentials
      Nike Sportswear Essentials Women's T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Essentials
      Women's T-Shirt
      R 479,95
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      R 599,95
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Women's Crew-Neck Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Women's Crew-Neck Running Top
      R 649,95
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Just In
      Tottenham Hotspur 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      R 1 299,95
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Nike Zenvy (M) Women's Gentle-support High-waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets (Maternity)
      Just In
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Women's Gentle-support High-waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets (Maternity)
      R 1 499,95
      Nike
      Nike Women's 1/2-Zip Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike
      Women's 1/2-Zip Running Top
      R 1 199,95
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Short-sleeve T-Shirt Dress (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's Short-sleeve T-Shirt Dress (Plus Size)
      R 999,95
      Nike Sportswear Essential Storm-FIT
      Nike Sportswear Essential Storm-FIT Women's Woven Parka Jacket (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Essential Storm-FIT
      Women's Woven Parka Jacket (Plus Size)
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT Repel
      Women's Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
      R 2 599,95
      England
      England Women's Nike Dri-FIT Anthem Football Jacket
      Just In
      England
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Anthem Football Jacket
      R 1 799,95
      FFF Academy Pro
      FFF Academy Pro Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
      Just In
      FFF Academy Pro
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
      R 1 199,95
      France 2022/23 Stadium Home
      France 2022/23 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      France 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      R 899,95
      Netherlands Academy Pro
      Netherlands Academy Pro Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
      Just In
      Netherlands Academy Pro
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Top
      R 1 199,95
      FFF Strike
      FFF Strike Women's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Top
      Just In
      FFF Strike
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Top
      R 949,95
      France 2022/23 Stadium Away
      France 2022/23 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      France 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      R 899,95
      England 2022/23 Stadium Home
      England 2022/23 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Just In
      England 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      R 799,95
      At Least 50% Sustainable Materials – Apparel

      These products feature at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester or a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional, and recycled polyester reduces waste and our carbon footprint.

      We obsess over what goes into our products, so you can feel great putting them on. Taking a zero-compromise approach, we look at how each material is grown, harvested and processed to create our products. We focus on the materials we use most, including polyester and cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester. And organic cotton uses less water and chemicals than conventionally grown cotton. Giving you the same great quality and performance with a lower impact on the environment.

      Learn more about sustainability at Nike, including how we’re working to make product responsibly and help protect the environment where we live and play.