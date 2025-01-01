Vintage and retro style trainers: unlock your potential
We believe footwear should look as good as it feels. Our range of Nike retro trainers is inspired by our iconic design archive—delivering high-performance footwear with an unmistakable vintage vibe. Each pair fuses old-school looks with revolutionary technology and materials. Expect lightweight uppers that give you the protection you need without weighing you down. Meanwhile, shock-absorbing cushioning underfoot ensures you feel supported and comfortable—wherever your day takes you.
Engineered outsoles
A great run is built from the ground up. We make our retro trainers with durable rubber soles so they can go the distance with you. Choose Nike classic trainers with lightly textured tread patterns for running on roads and hard surfaces. If tackling rougher terrain, look for deeper grooves that deliver added grip when needed. Looking for footwear that promises long wearability while making a bold design statement? Check out our retro running shoes crafted with plush foam midsoles. They put a spring in your stride and offer all-day comfort.
Support you can feel
Because running puts unique demands on your joints and muscles, our vintage trainers have built-in pro-quality cushioning. Our acclaimed Nike Zoom Air units combine pressurised air with tightly stretched fibres to soak up every impact. After each footfall, they snap back for a propulsive effect. Meanwhile, memory foam padding helps reduce fatigue and discomfort—so you can test your limits and push past them. Look for pairs with ventilation ports on the heel for increased air circulation around your foot, helping you stay cool and focused.
Classic trainers, contemporary materials
We craft the uppers of our Nike vintage trainers with performance in mind. You'll find pairs made from pro-quality mesh that lets your feet breathe for lasting comfort on long runs and sprints. Meanwhile, lightweight fibres ensure your trainers won't weigh you down. Combine that with flexible weaves that move and stretch with the movement of your stride, and you're all set to tackle your next challenge. Heading out in changeable conditions? Look for leather and synthetic designs that keep out the weather. For muddy, rain-soaked days, retro running shoes with Gore-TEX technology provide added protection from the elements.
Retro flair
Classic trainers are a stand-out choice with vintage designs that celebrate our sporting heritage. You'll find sleek retro shapes that recall iconic designs. Think statement metallics and colour-pop panels for maximum style. Meanwhile, overlays add textural detail, while chunky outsoles deliver the drama. Plus, each pair of retro style trainers is finished with our Nike Swoosh, so there's no mistaking their origins.
For the future of sport
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. Since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste. We haven't reached our goal yet, but we're getting closer every day. Ready to join us on the journey? Choose Nike vintage trainers with the Sustainable Materials tag.