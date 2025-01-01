Running jackets with reflective design details: light up your run
No matter when or where you like to run, Nike running jackets with reflective design elements will help you stay visible. Crafted with advanced technology and smart features, these jackets are designed to help you give your best performance. For colder days, look out for options featuring lightweight insulation—designed to keep you warm without the bulk. Meanwhile, Nike Therma-FIT technology helps to manage your body's natural heat, so you stay snug when the temperature drops.
Tackling long distances? Our breathable fabrics help you stay cool and dry, so you stay focused on your stride. Look out for a running jacket with reflective design details featuring a vent on the back. This keeps air flowing while you're on the move. You'll also spot running jackets with reflective design elements crafted with Nike Storm-FIT ADV technology. It combines windproof and waterproof fabric with advanced engineering to help you stay comfortable in the elements. And on sunny days, opt for jackets featuring UVA and UVB protection from the sun in the areas covered by the garment.
At Nike, we know details matter. That's why you'll find bungees on hems and hoods that let you find your perfect fit. Heading out on the trails? Choose a running jacket with reflective design elements that comes with an easy-access whistle—ideal for alerting attention if you need it. If you like to keep your arms free when you run, go for a gilet designed to keep your core warm and protected.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join our journey, choose a running jacket with reflective design details with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.