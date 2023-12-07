- Product CareCan You Put Sneakers in the Washing Machine? Here's the Best Way to Wash Your Nikes
Men's tennis shoes: own the court
Our on-court journey began back in 1973 when Ilie Nastase first went on the court in our tennis shoes for men. When we signed John McEnroe in 1978, we knew we were onto something. Our men's tennis trainers are engineered to support you through every aspect of your game. Expect soles with exceptional grip and outstanding cushioning to absorb the shock of each movement and protect your joints. Plus, the streamlined look our brand is known for.
Build your game from the ground up
The perfect tennis shoe starts with the outer sole. Our team use data-informed designs that give extra durability in high-wear areas, like the medial side of the forefoot. We add herringbone grips that give the optimal balance between stability and slide-ability. And in low-wear areas, we reduce the amount of rubber to keep weight at a minimum. Different surfaces make their own demands on your footwear, so our men's court shoes range comprises many outer-sole designs optimised for varied playing conditions. You'll find tennis shoes for men that are made for clay courts, along with men's tennis trainers for hard surfaces. So, you can play at your best every time.
Protect your body with performance inner soles
With its jumps, slams, turns, pivots and sudden stops, the game of tennis can be tough on your body. One of the first places you'll feel the impact is in your joints. They absorb the shock of every movement, and they need extra protection to ensure you can perform at your best. The key to protecting these high-vulnerability areas? The right footwear. Look out for soft foam insoles that mould to your foot, soaking up the impact of each movement. For extra protection, choose men's tennis trainers with our acclaimed Nike Zoom Air units fitted in the heel. They absorb the force of jumps, sprints and landings without adding excess bulk. Meanwhile, you can concentrate on what matters and nail that next shot.
Set yourself free with engineered uppers
We build our men's tennis shoes with three-layer uppers. At the core, a flexible mesh keeps your feet cool by letting your skin breathe. Inside, extra reinforcement ensures your footwear stands up to the pressure of each movement. The outside is coated with an ultra-thin flexible layer for ultra durability. It doesn't stop there. You'll find stretchy internal socks that hug your foot like a second skin. Asymmetric lacing keeps your shoe in place during lateral movements. And, low-profile designs give your ankles the support they need while still allowing you freedom of movement. We do all of this using insanely lightweight materials that keep bulk to a minimum.
Protect our future with Nike's Move to Zero
The battle to save our planet needs us all to do our part. Nike's Move to Zero is our mission to reach zero carbon and zero waste. You'll find pieces made with recycled polyester from plastic bottles that could otherwise end up in the oceans. Recycled nylon gives a second life to everything from carpets to fishing nets. And since 2008, all Nike Air Zoom units are made with at least 50% recycled manufacturing waste. It's going to be a long journey, but we're on our way.
On-point style while you're on the court
At Nike, we've always believed your sporting apparel should look as good as it feels. Our men's court shoes have classic whites for a timeless feel, alongside designs splashed with bold colours. Or, you can choose practical black pairs that give a sleek, understated air. Whatever catches your eye, the iconic Nike Swoosh gives the finishing touch.