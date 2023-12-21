Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      School Clothes for Kids

      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Insulation Type 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      R 1 599,95
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Sweatshirt
      R 749,95
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      R 849,95
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      R 1 699,95
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' T-Shirt
      R 329,95
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      R 1 199,95
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Football Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Kids' Football Tracksuit
      R 1 299,95
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie (Extended Size)
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie (Extended Size)
      R 1 699,95
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Away
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Away Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT 3-Piece Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Away
      Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT 3-Piece Kit
      R 999,95
      Nike Multi
      Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Multi
      Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Training Shorts
      R 399,95
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Sweatshirt
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Sweatshirt
      R 749,95
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      R 549,95
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Older Kids' (Girls') Mid-Rise Leggings
      R 599,95
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
      R 949,95
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' T-Shirt
      R 429,95
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Older Kids' Football Drill Top
      R 699,95
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      R 649,95
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Home Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT 3-Piece Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Home
      Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT 3-Piece Kit
      R 999,95
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Training Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Training Trousers
      R 799,95
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      R 799,95
      Nike Dri-FIT Trophy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Trophy23 Older Kids' Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Trophy23
      Older Kids' Shorts
      R 399,95
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Bestseller
      F.C. Barcelona 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      R 1 099,95
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') 13cm (approx.) French Terry Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') 13cm (approx.) French Terry Shorts
      R 549,95
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit