      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
      R 749,95
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Nike Sportswear Trend Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
      R 999,95
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      R 699,95
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Winterized Hoodie
      R 1 699,95
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT
      Nike ACG Therma-FIT Older Kids' Full-Zip Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      R 1 799,95
      Nike Sportswear Icon Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Icon Fleece Older Kids' Fleece Sweatshirt
      R 799,95
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie
      R 749,95
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece Polartec® 'Wolf Tree'
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece Polartec® 'Wolf Tree' Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
      Sustainable Materials
      R 1 699,95
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Pullover Hoodie (Extended Size)
      R 699,95
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Full-Zip Hoodie
      R 1 599,95
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece
      Nike ACG Icon Fleece Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
      R 1 399,95
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      R 1 099,95
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Pullover Hoodie (Extended Size)
      R 949,95
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Pullover Fleece Hoodie
      R 999,95
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Sweatshirt
      R 899,95
      Nike Sportswear Standard Issue
      Nike Sportswear Standard Issue Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Sweatshirt
      R 849,95
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Hoodie
      R 849,95
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Pullover Hoodie
      R 949,95
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Nike Sportswear Trend Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Sweatshirt
      R 899,95
      Nike Outdoor Play
      Nike Outdoor Play Older Kids' Oversized 1/2-Zip Hoodie
      R 1 299,95
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
      R 849,95
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') 1/2-Zip Top
      R 799,95
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Crew Sweatshirt
      R 699,95
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Cropped Hoodie
      R 999,95