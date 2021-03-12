Skip to main content
      Nike Academy Team

      Football Hard-Case Duffel Bag (Medium, 37L)

      R 749,95

      Midnight Navy/Black/White
      University Red/Black/White

      The Nike Academy Team Hard-Case Duffel Bag is a durable design built to keep you organised. Its hard bottom helps keep your gear safe, while multiple carrying points give you options when going to and from the pitch.

      • Colour Shown: University Red/Black/White
      • Style: CU8096-657

      • Not big enough

        CharlotteAlice - 12 Mar 2021

        Wanted it for a weekend away and was more like an average gym bag. Could fit a bag a toiletries, a tracksuit, a pair of shoes and a water bottle. Has a lot of pockets and the bottom is very solid but just wasn’t big enough for me