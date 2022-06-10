The Definitive Guide to Different Types of Running Shoes

If you overpronate, your weight shifts too far inwards. If you underpronate (also known as supination), your weight shifts too far outwards.



The issue with overpronating and supinating is that neither allows your feet to absorb impact the way they should, which only adds stress and instability up and down the entire chain of your body.



Choosing shoes according to pronation type may help each foot land in an ideal position. This should help you distribute force coming through the ground, which may prevent pain and injury. Not to mention, the right shoe gives you a more comfortable run.



One easy way to tell if you supinate or overpronate is to take a pair of your well-worn shoes, flip them over and examine the wear pattern on the soles. If you overpronate, you'll find excessive wear on the inside edge of the soles. If that's the case, you may prefer stability shoes with a firmer midsole. Supination, on the other hand, will cause excessive wear on the outside edge. You may feel best in a neutral shoe, but test a few pairs and decide for yourself.



Some Nike shoes are best for overpronation, while other Nike shoes are best for supination. When in doubt, ask someone at your local Nike store for advice. They can offer shoe suggestions and even give you a gait analysis (a running test to assess your movement patterns) to narrow down your pronation type.