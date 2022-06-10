7 Benefits of Running in the Morning

Running provides a wide range of well-documented health benefits, including burning calories, improving your cardiorespiratory fitness, building stamina and boosting heart health when you run.

What's more? Your jogging routine may even help you live longer. In fact, studies have suggested that runners have a 25 to 40 percent reduced risk of premature mortality and live approximately three years longer than non-runners.

But have you ever wondered if there is an optimal time to run? Many people run after work or in the afternoon because it fits with their schedule. But if you can run at the start of your day, you'll gain certain advantages. The benefits of running in the morning are substantial, and may inspire you to lace up your shoes at daybreak and make a routine of it.