Tips on Getting Back Into Running After Taking a Long Break

If you're itching to hit the road (or treadmill), resist the urge to jump back in with both feet. Instead, rebuild your fitness gradually with this four-week run-walk programme from Jessica McManus, P.T., owner of Full Circle Physical Therapy and Wellness Coaching.



Breaking up your runs with bouts of walking will help you build endurance while also increasing your tolerance for the repetitive impact forces of running. The result? A lower risk of injury from overloading your muscles, joints, tendons and ligaments.



Aim for three run-walk sessions per week. Take a rest or have a cross-training day in between each session.



Start every workout with a 10-minute walk or dynamic warm-up routine, or a combination of the two. McManus suggests moving through bodyweight exercises such as air squats, walking lunges, bum kicks and carioca movement for a dynamic warm-up.





● Week 1: walk 4 minutes, jog 2 minutes; 5 cycles

● Week 2: walk 3 minutes, jog 3 minutes; 5 cycles

● Week 3: walk 2 minutes, jog 4 minutes; 5 cycles

● Week 4: walk 1 minute, jog 5 minutes; 5 cycles



The goal is to build endurance for a full 30-minute jog by the end of the fourth week, McManus says. However, feel free to spend more time ramping up your walk-jog workouts if needed.



Pay attention to how you feel during these few weeks. Back off or pause running altogether if a prior injury crops up or you experience new pains.



You may be tempted to speed things up if you're running for weight loss. However, jumping ahead in the programme won't do your waistline any favours. In fact, it may do the opposite by increasing your risk of getting sidelined by injury.



Although running can be a great weight-loss tool, your time may be better spent nailing your nutrition, sleep and recovery. All the running in the world won't help you lose weight if these big rocks are out of place.