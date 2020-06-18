Get Stronger with Eccentric Movements

And it's not just squats—you can turn most movements into eccentrics. Try it with push-ups: just focus on doing the lowering phase really slowly and then push back up at your normal pace. When you incorporate the eccentric phase of a push-up, you'll be able to feel your core and stabiliser muscles engage a lot more, which often helps work out any overcompensating or weakness. That's one of my favourite movements for my clients to do, because it actually helps them build up to doing more and stronger push-ups. Usually, people bang out 10 reps as quickly as possible, but if you incorporate eccentric movements, you'll feel those same 10 reps a lot more and see your strength increase sooner.



Keep an eye out in my workouts for eccentrics, or you can also try it on your own whenever you see push-ups or squats in a workout—try to do them eccentrically, slowing each one down to 3 or 4 seconds. You'll see how focusing on that eccentric movement works your same muscles in a totally different way.