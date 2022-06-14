The Best Free Workouts on the Nike Training Club App

Even if you're committed to getting 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise (or 75 minutes high-intensity exercise) a week, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it can still be difficult to decide how to spend those minutes. Thankfully, the Nike Training Club (NTC) App offers plenty of free workouts you can do anywhere—no equipment required.

If you're just embarking on your fitness journey (or just need to mix things up), try to find movement that brings you joy—during or after the workout. Sports psychologist Mark Aoyagi, Ph.D., C.M.P.C., co-director of sport and performance psychology at the University of Denver Graduate School of Professional Psychology, suggests following what feels natural to you.

"Find something you enjoy. Many people view a workout as something that has to be uncomfortable, unpleasant and unenjoyable—in other words, work", he said. "Rather, a workout is just a way of moving your body that encourages some health benefits like strength, endurance, flexibility or resilience—depending on what you are looking to improve [or feel]".

Plus, he noted that you'll see greater benefits if you pick a workout you like, since you'll probably do it more and stick with it for longer. One 2003 study found that those who enjoy their form of exercise reported being more physically active. And in a 2013 qualitative study, researchers concluded that increasing how much someone enjoys physical activity can also increase their odds of sticking with it over time.

The NTC App has hundreds of free workouts for any fitness level, many of which you can do without any equipment (aside from maybe a yoga mat). Here are eight to get you started. Simply download the NTC App, search for the below workouts and go!