The Best Nike Dresses and Skirts for Girls

Some kids may opt for sporty skirts or dresses. Nike offers athletic skirts for training, tennis and golf that have built-in shorts and feature Nike Dri-FIT materials, which wick sweat away from the body for faster evaporation. That'll help keep them dry and comfortable all day long.

For example, the NikeCourt Victory Skirt is a blend of high-performance, lightweight polyester and elastane fabrics, and it has room to tuck spare balls under the hem of the inner shorts for convenient storage. The wide waistband offers a secure and comfortable fit.

For young golfers, check out the breathable Nike Club Skirt. It's designed in multiple colour options and is made from a stretchy, recycled fabric with a subtle texture and Nike Dri-FIT Technology. The inner shorts have smooth, flat seams, and the absence of a front seam helps keep them from riding up. The pleats in the skirt allow extra room to move, while a low-profile pocket stores small items. Nike golf skirts provide the comfort kids need to focus on their swing, instead of adjusting their shorts.