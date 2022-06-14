How to Find the Best Shoes for Narrow Feet

The simplest way to tell if you have narrow feet is to try on shoes and evaluate how they feel. For instance, if you're buying shoes that lace up, you might find that you have to tighten the laces so much that the panels touch or overlap.



Ask yourself: Do you see or feel extra room along the sides of your feet? Next, try stepping side to side and see if your feet feel stable and secure. If you notice your foot sliding sideways, you probably have narrow feet.



There's also a more accurate way to measure your shoe size. Visit a shoe shop where a salesperson is likely to use a Brannock device to measure both the width and length of your foot. Or you can use a smartphone app (like the one from Nike) that scans your foot, maps your foot structure and gives you results in seconds.



Getting detailed and personalised information about your foot structure can be especially helpful if you have a narrow heel. People with a foot that's entirely narrow can buy narrow-width shoes. But those with just a narrow heel need to buy a shoe that accommodates the widest part of the foot, then adjust as needed.



If you have a narrow heel, the Institute for Preventive Foot Health recommends that you customise your shoes by doing the following:

Use a heel insert, pad or orthotic to help reduce the volume in the heel area.

Wear socks with padding in the heel that can serve as a space filler.

Add a pad to the tongue of the shoe to force the foot to the rear of the shoe.

Select shoes with laces, then use the extra eyelets to cinch the shoes closer to the ankle. You can have extra eyelets added to your shoes, but many styles, like several of the Air Zoom, React Infinity and Nike Pegasus running shoes, already have them.