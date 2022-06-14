Nike's Best Golf Shoes for Traction, Stability and Comfort

The Best Nike Golf Shoes for Traction, Stability and Comfort
Buying Guide
The right golf shoes will keep your feet dry and cushioned while providing traction and stability from the first tee box to the 18th green. Check out the best Nike options for your game.
Rolling hills, challenging bunkers, tree-lined fairways, deep roughs or inclement weather can create a variety of conditions on the golf course. Whether you're walking on the green with a bag slung over your shoulder or walking back to the buggy between shots, well-fitting shoes with traction, cushioning and durability can help you feel prepared and comfortable, whatever the terrain. From beginners to pros, there's a Nike golf shoe to match any attire and style of play, while taking care of the feet and body. Here's what to consider when selecting a golf shoe—and the best Nike options to try.
Why Is a Good Golf Shoe Important?
When you golf, you walk. The length of a regulation 18-hole course can range between 6,200 and 7,000 yards. This translates to approximately three to four miles—not counting detours to find a ball or a walk around the green to get the best angle before putting. Not to mention, carrying clubs can add strain on the body. For added support on the course, the right pair of golf shoes can help provide cushioning for the feet, add grip and traction, and keep out water on damp and dewy mornings.
Top Nike Golf Shoes
1.Nike Roshe G
The iconic Nike Roshe G golf shoes come in styles for men, women and kids, and they're designed with plush, breathable materials and foam cushioning to offer support and comfort all day long. The high sidewall and nested, wraparound heel counter add flexible stability and rotational support as you swing. This style is a relaxed and casual look that performs. For a version with added features, the Nike Roshe G Tour comes with removable spikes and a waterproof upper to outlast the weather.
2.Nike Air Max
Nike Air Max golf shoes are inspired by the original Nike Air footwear that first debuted in the eighties with visible Nike Air units in the heel of the shoe. The Nike Air Max 90 G stays true to the original icon with a few updates made for golf, like integrated traction and a thin overlay that helps keep out water. The Nike Air Max 270 G similarly mirrors the original shoe, with added breathable mesh and innovative traction. The perimeter of the outsole is specially designed to enhance grip during rotational movements.
Key Golf Shoe Features to Support Your Game
1. Nike Zoom Air cushioning
Nike Zoom Air technology is made from tightly stretched fibres knit inside a pressurised Nike Air unit, which results in a cushioning that's snappy and responsive, giving athletes a powerful and springy response with every step. Golf shoes made with Nike Air Zoom cushioning—like the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour—offer increased stability and energy return. These shoes are going to offer the comfort you're looking for during a long day on the course.
2. Nike React foam
Nike React is a lightweight, durable foam that delivers a smooth, responsive ride in any of Nike's performance or lifestyle shoes. If you're looking for a shoe that's lightweight and breathable without sacrificing support, comfort or grip, look for Nike React styles like the Nike React Infinity Pro. Some Nike golf shoes (like the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour, for example) are made with both Nike Zoom Air technology and Nike React foam for ultimate comfort.
Tips for Finding the Right Fit for You
Before purchasing that new pair of golf shoes, consider the following tips to make sure you've found the right fit:
- Measure your foot to ensure you select the proper size. Shoes that are too tight or too big can cause uncomfortable rubbing or blisters.
- Pay attention to the width of the shoe—it should be snug without feeling constrictive. If a regular-width shoe feels too narrow, opt for a wide golf shoe.
- Make sure you try shoes on with the socks you would normally wear with them. For long, hot days on the golf course, go for a pair of Nike Dri-FIT sweat-wicking socks.