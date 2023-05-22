Air Jordan 17
Original Release
(2002)
Designer
(WILSON SMITH III)
Artefact of Origin
(DEPARTMENT OF NIKE ARCHIVES)
Colour
(WHITE/VARSITY RED – CHARCOAL)
Original Price
($200)
Style Code
(302720-161)
Air Jordan 17
Original Release (2002)
Designer (WILSON SMITH III)
Artefact of Origin (DEPARTMENT OF NIKE ARCHIVES)
Colour (WHITE/VARSITY RED – CHARCOAL)
Original Price ($200)
Style Code (302720-161)
The Magician Reappears
In the 2001–2002 NBA season, MJ returned to the game after his second retirement—this time as a member of the Washington Wizards. Commemorating his re-emergence, Nike brought back designer Wilson Smith lll to create an Air Jordan that met the moment. To capture MJ's mid-air wizardry and ability to improvise in flight, the AJ17's design drew from the improvisational nature of jazz. As the AJ17 design started, the Jordan Brand signed its first musician, jazz player Mike Phillips, to the brand roster.
From the Vault
Made for Smooth Performance
Inspired by the improvisatory flow of jazz, Smith relied on flowing lines as a primary element of the AJ17 and accented the shoe with musical notes on the lace caps. To match performance with style, the shoe came equipped with a Zoom Air bag in the heel, along with a full-length shank plate and a TPU heel stabiliser. At the time, the AJ17s were the most expensive AJs ever created with a retail price of $200. The innovative package system reflected the shoe's immersive commitment to its inspiration, presenting the AJ17 in a metal briefcase befitting a travelling jazzman and a digital guide to the shoe's design.